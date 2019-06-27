Letters to the Editor: F.C. High Alum Glad to See GMHS Groundbreaking

Letters to the Editor: June 27 – July 3, 2019

F.C. High Alum Glad to See GMHS Groundbreaking

Editor,

As a Falls Church High School Jaguar alum, I gladly attended the wonderful ground-breaking ceremony last Friday for the all-new George Mason High School!

The histories of George Mason and Falls Church High are actually united as both existed together first as Jefferson High Jaguars (Fall 1926-June 1945) and then as Falls Church High (Fall 1945-) at Cherry St. and Hillwood Ave. until the Town became an independent City and eventually opened George Mason High School in the fall of 1952.

A fun fact is that during the four years until the original George Mason High School opened, all students from both the County and the City still went to school at Falls Church High School — happily and productively together!

Another interesting fact is that both schools are celebrating big events this year with Falls Church High School having its 75th anniversary this fall with the Class of 2020! In fact, Falls Church High will also undergo major new construction and renovations come 2022!

All I can say is go Mustangs, go Jaguars and go Falls Church! We are Family.

Craig Day

Falls Church

