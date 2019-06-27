Police Search for Men Robbing Cars at F.C. Area Cemeteries

Police are on the lookout for two men who they say are robbing the cars of people attending burial services and visiting grave sites around the Falls Church area.

Fairfax County Police report that the suspects stole purses from parked cars in cemeteries while victims attended burial services and visited grave sites. The suspects used credit cards from the purses on multiple occasions at Target and Walmart stores.

Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about the crimes, to contact Officer P. King at the McLean District Police Station at 703-556-7750. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or calling 1-866-411-TIPS. They can also be sent in via text by texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Text STOP to 274637 to cancel, or HELP to 274637 for help. Message and data rates may apply.

