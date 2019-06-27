Tom Dolan Selected to D.C. Sports Hall of Fame

TOM DOLAN (LEFT) is a part of the 2019 DC Sports Hall of Fame class that was inducted in a special ceremony on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. (Photo: Paul Kim/Washington Nationals)

This past weekend, two-time Olympic gold medalist Tom Dolan was inducted into the 2019 class of the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame at Nationals Park.



Dolan launched his first swim school (Tom Dolan Swim School) in 2012, but the story began in 1980 when Dolan started swimming in Arlington at the age of five.



Dolan became a back-to-back Olympic gold medalist in the 400 individual medley in Atlanta in 1996 and Sydney in 2000.



Along with that, Dolan also won a silver medal in the 200 individual medley in 2000 and held the 400 individual medley World Record for nine years.



Dolan also won two gold medals at the World Championships and helped lead his alma mater, the University of Michigan, to an NCAA team title in 1995 while winning nine NCAA titles as a student-athlete.



Dolan was also a 14-time U.S. National Champion and the face on the cover of Sports Illustrated and the Wheaties box.



When his run at the elite level of swimming was complete, Dolan decided to focus his attention on the grassroots, educational side of the sport.



Dolan opened his first swim school out in Dulles in 2012 and his second location this past March in Falls Church.

