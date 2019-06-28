Catholic Teens Do Home Renovations for Work Camp

More than 850 Catholic teens from 42 parishes and almost 500 volunteers, contractors and staff from the Catholic Diocese of Arlington set up camp in central Virginia throughout this week to repair homes for 110 needy residents over the course of four days.



Teens participating in the diocese’s 30th WorkCamp will be based at King George High School. Starting on Monday and continuing through the end of today, the work crews of teens, volunteers and contractors have traveled to seven surrounding counties — King George, Westmoreland, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Essex and Hanover — to complete 200 major renovation projects to make the homes of elderly and low income residents warmer, safer and drier.



Today, the work-campers will welcome the residents to the high school camp for a celebration.



Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington will be on hand that afternoon to offer financial assistance and household supplies.

