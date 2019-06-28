Commemorative Stone Tablet Revealed at City Hall

(Photo: News-Press)

THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH unveiled its commemorative cornerstone in the midst of some light rain Monday evening. The stone tablet, donated and constructed by Falls Church’s Sisler Stone, is located on a new extension of City Hall in the structure’s rear. City Manager Wyatt Shields elaborated on the symbols shown on the stone, including how the tree represents the City’s roots and the leaves demonstrate how the City is in the process of change. Shields credited Meaghan DeCelle from City’s Human Resources department for the thoughtful symbols.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments