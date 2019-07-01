James Madison Students Land Spot on President’s List

The following Falls Church residents were recognized for making James Madison University’s President’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. Students who earn President’s List honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a grade point average of 3.9 or above



Shiri Melisa Abramovitch, majoring in Psychology; Katherine Anne Bloom, majoring in Psychology; John Basil Farmakides, majoring in Finance; Samantha Lee Fitzgerald, majoring in Health Sciences; Christopher James Ho, majoring in Biology; Kristopher Steven Krueger, majoring in Engineering; Erin Elizabeth Paulson, majoring in English; Jhosselin Marcia Rocha, majoring in Interdisciplinary Liberal Studies; Ryan Thomas Strand, majoring in Media Arts and Design; Rain YuJie Zhou, majoring in Computer Science and Helen Mary Dina van Wijngaarden, majoring in Public Policy & Administration.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments