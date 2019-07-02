Crime Report: Graffiti, Stolen Truck Recovered & Drunkenness Arrest at New F.C. Park

A truck stolen from Koons Ford was recovered, somebody tagged a fence with graffiti at Cavalier Trail Park and there was a hit and run at Eden Center, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report.

Also in this week’s report, a 51-year-old man was cited for marijuana possession, a 57-year-old was arrested for drinking and being drunk in public at the new downtown park and someone stolen items from a vehicle parked on James St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: June 24 – 30, 2019

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 1100 blk W Broad St, June 24, 10:22 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 51, of Laurel, MD, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 1051 E Broad St (Koon’s Ford), between May 30 and June 20, a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was stolen. The vehicle was recovered. Investigation continues.

Trespass, 201 S Washington St (7-11), June 24, 8:17 PM, a male, 56, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Trespass.

Drunkenness, 100 W Broad St (Park), June 25, 3:57 PM, a male, 57, of no fixed address, was arrested for Drunk in Public and Drinking in Public After Having Been Interdicted.

Graffiti, 422 S Maple Ave (Cavalier Trail Park), June 26, 9:39 AM, graffiti was

discovered on a fence.

Hit and Run, 6757 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), June 26, between 4:30 and 5:14 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny from Vehicle, 300 blk James St, between 11 PM, June 26 and 5 AM, June 27, items of value were taken from a vehicle.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd #15 (H2O Café), June 30, 1:47 AM, a male, 44, of Falls Church, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Driving Under the Influence, 500 blk W Broad St, June 30, 2:49 AM, a male, 35, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Refusal.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd #15 (H2O Café), June 30, 10:30 PM, a male, 44, of Silver Spring, MD, and a male, 30, of Falls Church, VA, were issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

