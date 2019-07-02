F.C. Kiwanis All Stars Take the Mound

THE FALLS CHURCH KIWANIS Little League All-Star schedule is underway. The 8-10 age group wrapped up their All-Star run with a game versus Alexandria on June 26, the 9-11 age group will faced Mason District on June 27 in their season finale and the Majors team beginning play tomorrow against Vienna American. Pictured (in no particular order) is the 9-11 age group — Henry Ackerman, Christopher Capannola, James Fatzinger, Luke Greiner, Topher Higginson, Kemper Morrison, Elijah Petty, Matteo Pipia, Gordon Teach, Jack Toman, Luke Torres, Nicholas Valudes, Jason Wattles and Griffin Wishrad.