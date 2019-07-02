F.C.’s Fireworks Show Celebrates July 4 Thursday

(Photo: Claudette Brown/News-Press)

The annual free Independence Day fireworks celebration in the City of Falls Church will be held on Thursday, July 4 at George Mason High School, 7124 Leesburg Pike. Gates will open at 6 p.m. when food from local food truck vendors and music by The Excellent Drivers (sponsored in part by the Falls Church Village Preservation and Improvement Society) go into play.

Fireworks are scheduled to start at approximately 9:20 p.m. According to a City statement, guests have the option of watching the fireworks from the Northern Virginia Graduate Center parking lot or the Jack Gambill Athletic Fields. Visitors are encouraged to park at the West Falls Church Metro Station parking garage, accessible from Haycock Rd., free on the holiday, with over 2,000 parking spaces available. Tailgating inside the garage is prohibited, and violators may be asked to leave the premises. The public is urged not to try parking in the Mason High, Henderson and Northern Virginia Center school parking lots and the Falls Church Plaza Shopping Center across from the high school, at 1200 W. Broad St., is for patrons of the shopping center businesses only and cars may be towed if left there. Disabled parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis at the school campus (at the “Senior Parking Lot”).

At the event, visitors are allowed to bring small bags, coolers, food, beverages (not in glass containers), blankets and flat-based chairs for seating on the field. Alcohol, smoking, glass containers, fireworks of any kind, pets, and outdoor chairs with legs are prohibited.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments