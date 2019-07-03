Around F.C.

Blood Donors From The Area Requested

by FCNP.com

INOVA Blood Donor Services is looking for donors in Falls Church and the surrounding communities throughout the summer at the nearest donor center, Woodburn Donor Center (3829 Woodburn Rd., #010, Annandale).

This campaign will last from June 1 – Sept. 30. Photo ID is required to donate blood. Interested donors are asked to alot one hour for their blood donation.

The hours are as follows: Tuesday — 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Wednesday — 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Thursday — Noon – 8 p.m.; Friday — 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday — 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday — 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

There are multiple, day-specific prize giveaways for donating blood as well.

Tuesday — a clear stadium tote bag and entered into a raffle for a pair of Washington Nationals tickets; Wednesday — USB portable charger; Thursday — beverage tumbler; Friday — lunchbox; Saturday and Sunday — t-shirt.

Comments

comments