McLean American Legion to Hand Out Flags for July 4th

McLean Post 270 of the American Legion will pass out U.S. flags to the first 500 that enter the main gate at the McLean Independence Day Celebration tonight at Langley High School.



Grounds open to the public at 6:30 p.m. –10:30 p.m. Langley High School (6520 Georgetown Pike, McLean).



Prior to the flags-handout at Langley High School, the American Legion Post 270 will provide a free barbeque dinner right after hosting the 4 p.m. McLean and Tysons Rotary Clubs Flags for Heroes dedication at the Post home.



The Post home is located at 1355 Balls Hill Road in McLean. Dinner would be about 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.



American Legionnaires are U.S. military veterans that have fought in U.S. wars since World War I or served our country in uniform.



There is plenty of free parking available at the school and shuttle buses will run from nearby churches on Georgetown Pike starting at 6:20 p.m.



As part of the Legion’s Americanism program, Post 270 sponsors a Veteran’s Day ceremony, Nov. 11 at McLean High School.



For more information, contact Don Kimble, Post Adjutant at 703-356-8259.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments