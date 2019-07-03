McLean Community to Host Fireworks Display

McLean Community Center’s (MCC) annual 4th of July Fireworks and Independence Day Celebration will bring an evening of family fun to a familiar location. After three years at other locations, the celebration returns to Langley High School (6520 Georgetown Pike, McLean). The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4; the fireworks show begins at sunset, approximately 9:15 p.m. In case of inclement weather, only the fireworks show will be presented on Friday, July 5, at 8 p.m.



Admission is free. Smoking, pets, fireworks, glass containers, weapons, sparklers, vaping and alcohol are not allowed on school grounds.



Prior to the fireworks display there will be musical entertainment by a local disc jockey and food trucks selling a variety of entrees and snacks, including KOVI Asian Street Food Kitchen, The Big Cheese, Dogs on the Curb, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Tiki Treats DC and Westray’s Finest Ice Cream. A limited amount of parking is available at the school. Beginning at 6:25 p.m., free shuttle buses will run to and from three satellite parking sites:



McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Avenue,McLean)



St. John’s Episcopal Church (6715 Georgetown Pike, McLean)



St. Luke Catholic Church and School (7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean)



Handicap-accessible buses will be available at all three sites.

