Around F.C.

McLean Community to Host Fireworks Display

by FCNP.com

McLean Community Center’s (MCC) annual 4th of July Fireworks and Independence Day Celebration will bring an evening of family fun to a familiar location. After three years at other locations, the celebration returns to Langley High School (6520 Georgetown Pike, McLean). The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4; the fireworks show begins at sunset, approximately 9:15 p.m. In case of inclement weather, only the fireworks show will be presented on Friday, July 5, at 8 p.m.

Admission is free. Smoking, pets, fireworks, glass containers, weapons, sparklers, vaping and alcohol are not allowed on school grounds.

Prior to the fireworks display there will be musical entertainment by a local disc jockey and food trucks selling a variety of entrees and snacks, including KOVI Asian Street Food Kitchen, The Big Cheese, Dogs on the Curb, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Tiki Treats DC and Westray’s Finest Ice Cream. A limited amount of parking is available at the school. Beginning at 6:25 p.m., free shuttle buses will run to and from three satellite parking sites:

McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Avenue,McLean)

St. John’s Episcopal Church (6715 Georgetown Pike, McLean)

St. Luke Catholic Church and School (7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean)

Handicap-accessible buses will be available at all three sites.

Comments

comments