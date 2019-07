(Photo: News-Press)

A SPECIAL RECEPTION last week hosted by Amazon at a location in the heart of its massive planned expansion was held at Freddie’s Beach Shack in Pentagon City to greet the area’s LGBT community. Left to right, Morgan Jameson of Equality Virginia, Emi Ruff of Amazon, Brian Reach of NOVA Pride and Cornelius Joy of the Capital Area Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce.

