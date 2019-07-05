Mustang Alum Discusses College Recruitment Process

George Mason High School alumnus Daniel SanGiovanni (2018), who is now a student at Emory University, presented his reflections on the college recruitment process and first year playing experience to nearly 100 prospective athletes at the National Capital Soccer League Summer Soccer Combine by The St. James, located in Springfield. SanGiovanni was part of an expert panel led Doug Homer (St. James Director of Soccer) along with D.C. United players Russell Canouse and Bill Hamid, Sebastian Hendi (Marymount) and Youssef Naciri (former Raja and Wydad Casablanca player). SanGiovanni last played for Mason as a sophomore in the 2016 season, starting 19 of 23 games on the 2A State champion squad and earning Max Preps Player of the Match in the state final. After his year at Mason, SanGiovanni served as captain of the VA State Olympic Development 2000 Team for the 2018 Region 1 Tournament and played at center back for the full 90 minutes at the Virginia Youth Soccer Association 2017 U18 Championship. SanGiovanni is a rising sophomore, chemistry major and soccer player at Emory University. He is currently the starting center back for a team in the Washington Premiere League.

