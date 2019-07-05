Shields: Future of Fireworks Shows in Doubt

(Photo: Claudette Brown/News-Press)

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields cautioned the Falls Church City Council Monday that following this week’s City-sponsored fireworks show, future shows may be in doubt due to strict laws prohibiting the launching of fireworks within specific distances from public buildings.

The new George Mason High School now under construction and the economic development planned for where the existing high school footprint is located may preclude the continued use of the high school football field for the City’s annual show.

He said a further assessment of options will be forthcoming.

