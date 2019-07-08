F.C. Council Urged to Name Renovated Downtown Park to Honor Brown’s Hardware

Photo: City of Falls Church

Documents prepared for this week’s Falls Church City Council meeting include a resolution proposing that the Council OK the name, “Mr. Brown’s Park,” for the newly-renovated pocked park in the 100 block of W. Broad St.

The staff report indicated that 130 recommendations for a name were submitted by citizens and the overwhelming number favored a name in honor of Brown’s Hardware, the City’s oldest business just down the block. Longtime proprietor Hugh Brown, who ran the 125-year-old business for almost 60 years, passed away last November at age 92.

The Council will take the matter up at its Monday meeting, refer to boards and commissions, and expect to take an official vote in early September.

