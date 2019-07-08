Mason’s Lankford Chosen as Top Scholar-Athlete

George Mason High School alumnus Miles Lankford (2019) was selected to the United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar All-America Team on June 27 for being one of the nation’s best on the field and in the classroom for the 2018-19 academic year.



Two Scholar All-America certificates and a medal emblematic of Lankford’s selection will be mailed to Mason boys soccer coach, Frank Spinello, later this summer. One certificate is for Lankford and the other is for Mason to display.



This fall, Lankford will be invited to attend the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony on Jan. 18, 2020, honoring all of the All-Americans and Scholar All-Americans for youth, high school and college soccer in 2019. The event will take place in conjunction with the annual United Soccer Coaches Convention, at the Baltimore Convention Center in Maryland. The ceremony is attended by over 1,200 players, their families and coaches.

