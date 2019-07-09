F.C. Resident Voted as Chairman of Federal Council

AIMEE JORJANI (Courtesy Photo)

Falls Church’s Aimee Jorjani was voted to be the first full-time chairman of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) by the U.S. Senate on June 27.



Jorjani’s goals as chairman include working to ensure cultural resources are considered at the earliest stages of project planning to avoid process delays; examining ways to bring the digitization of historic property information to the 21st century in order to create more efficiencies for project planning and seeking opportunities to better communicate among government at all levels, the non-profit community and the private sector while utilizing many existing preservation tools. Jorjani is also interested in highlighting the growing vocational and traditional trades gap that require unique hands-on skills with historic resources.



Jorjani will complete the four-year term that began in January 2017. The full-time chairman position was created through the December 2016 enactment of the National Park Service Centennial Act, which contained amendments to the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) converting the current part-time chairman to a full-time position. She was nominated by President Donald J. Trump.



Jorjani has nearly 20 years of experience in the fields of government and cultural resources from a variety of perspectives including both executive and legislative branches, as well as the non-profit sector. Her career began on Capitol Hill working as a legislative aide to Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI). She later moved to the US Department of the Interior (DOI) and had several positions, including serving as the Deputy Secretary’s Special Assistant for Historic Preservation and as DOI’s first Department-wide Historic Preservation Officer. She has a Masters in Historic Preservation from Goucher College.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments