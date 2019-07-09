Mad Fox Announces It’s Closing This Month

Mad Fox Brewing Company, which will celebrate its ninth anniversary this Saturday, announced today that it will shutter before the end of the month. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Mad Fox founder, CEO and executive brewer Bill Madden said the Falls Church brew pub’s last day of business will be July 21.

In the Facebook announcement, Madden cited the difficulties with the brewpub business model and the rise of breweries in the surrounding area contributing to an “extremely competitive craft beer market.”

“When we opened in 2010, there were 40 breweries in Virginia. Now there are close to 250,” Madden said in the post. “The Brewpub business model is a tough one to maintain compared to a Brewery Taproom with little overhead, lower rents and outsourced food trucks. Our draw from the surrounding areas has dwindled in what has become an extremely competitive craft beer market, which has resulted in this final decision.”

Mad Fox opened in The Spectrum mixed-use development to much fanfare in July of 2010, the first brewery in the City of Falls Church and the first solo venture from Madden, the former brewer at Capital City Brewery and Vintage 50 Restaurant and Bar Lounge. Over the years, Mad Fox has been a tremendous supporter of the Falls Church community through its support of City events, the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, and many other organizations.

Madden served on the board of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce and spearheaded collaborations with other local businesses including Falls Church Distillers, the Neighborhood Barbershop, Rock Star Real Estate and Rare Bird Coffee Roasters.

In addition to its Falls Church restaurant at 444 W. Broad Street, Mad Fox’s award winning brews have also been available at Falls Church City events, at various Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. bars, restaurants and, for the last six years, at Nationals Park.

Madden says the brew pub’s ninth anniversary party is still scheduled as planned, set for this Saturday, July 13 starting at 11 a.m.

For more information about the closing or the anniversary event, visit www.madfoxbrewing.com.

Mad Fox CEO Bill Madden’s announcement:

July 9, 2019

Friends, Patrons and Supporters,

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I inform you of the closure of Mad Fox Brewing Company. Our last day of business will be Sunday, July 21st.

The decision to close has been an extremely difficult one to make. We have witnessed restaurant competition in the 2.2 square mile Falls Church City become fierce since our opening in 2010 with multiple businesses opening in the last year alone. As much as we tried to compete, there are an overwhelming number of choices for the local population. Sales have been on a slow decline over the last several years and, unfortunately, staying open is no longer sustainable.

On the brewing side of our business we continue to see more breweries opening in Virginia with two new Taprooms setting up shop within a mile of Mad Fox in the last year. When we opened in 2010, there were 40 breweries in Virginia. Now there are close to 250. The Brewpub business model is a tough one to maintain compared to a Brewery Taproom with little overhead, lower rents and outsourced food trucks. Our draw from the surrounding areas has dwindled in what has become an extremely competitive craft beer market, which has resulted in this final decision.

We attempted to work with our Bank and our Landlord for more favorable terms and while both were willing, we ultimately could not come to agreement that would allow Mad Fox to be break even or better.

We plan a closure date of Sunday, July 21st; however, we plan to continue with our 9 year Anniversary Party on Saturday, 13 July to honor you, our investors, our staff and the Falls Church Community. Words cannot express how proud I am of the Mad Fox legacy and the opportunity to be a member of such a wonderful community, if even for a short while. We opened the first brewpub in the City of Falls Church and have won numerous medals at the Great American Beer Festival as well as the Virginia Beer Cup. We have celebrated christenings, birthdays, weddings, retirements and many holiday gatherings. You, our guests, along with our spectacular Mad Fox team have enabled us to build tremendous notoriety over 9 years in business. I thank you for allowing Mad Fox to be a part of your lives. Thank you for your years of support and I hope to see you at the Pub in the coming weeks.

Sincerely,

Bill Madden

CEO and Executive Brewer, Mad Fox Brewing Company

