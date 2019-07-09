Northam Assails Virginia GOP Action to Kill Special Session on Guns

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam today issued the following statement after the House of Delegates and the Senate of Virginia adjourned until Nov. 18 without taking any votes on proposed gun safety legislation.

“I called legislators back to Richmond for this special session so we could take immediate action to address the gun violence emergency that takes more than a thousand Virginians’ lives each year. I expected lawmakers to take this seriously. I expected them to do what their constituents elected them to do—discuss issues and take votes. An average of three Virginians die each day due to gun violence. That means hundreds of Virginians may die between today and November 18, the next day the legislature plans to work. It is shameful and disappointing that Republicans in the General Assembly refuse to do their jobs, and take immediate action to save lives. I expected better of them. Virginians expect better of them.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments