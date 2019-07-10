F.C.’s John M. Finch Passes Away

JOHN M. FINCH

The family of John Marshall Finch wishes to share the sad news of his passing, nearby Falls Church, on June 20.



John was a recent resident of Falls Church, and served as an usher at St lames Church here for many years, recently 2017 and 2018. He was a friend of Falls Church Arts, Falls Church News-Press and loved our city’s extraordinary spirit.



He was born in Venezuela in an oil camp. The family moved to New Jersey later, and he remained bilingual for the rest of his life.



John’s degrees from Georgetown, and University of Michigan Law School, prepared him for a career as an attorney in Washington, D.C. He was inspired by President John F. Kennedy, and served in the Peace Corps in Costa Rica. He remained a fundraiser and a staff adviser for the Democratic Party throughout his years here.



Surviving John are his son, Marshall Potter Finch, Marshall’s mother Dorothea Potter Teipel (Caregiver and former wife) and Finch’s uncles and cousins in New York and Philadelphia.



On July 20, at noon, there will be an open service at Saint James Catholic Church (905 Park Ave., Falls Church) in this city, to honor John’s life. Dory and Marshall ask that any donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

