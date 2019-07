TEMPORARY FOSTERS are urgently needed for dogs and cats at Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation’s kennels in order to make space for newly rescued pets. The rescue’s shelter partners are completely full and Lost Dog is being asked to transfer in more pets in order to save their lives. Fosters are needed for pets of all sizes. Dogs can be fostered for as little as one week. To apply to foster, visit www.lostdogrescue.org

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments