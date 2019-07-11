F.C. Declares Local Emergency After Monday Flooding

Monday’s rain flooded the streets of Falls Church and the wider metro area. (Photo: Dan Lehman)

The City of Falls Church declared a local emergency today in response to the flash flooding that affected the area on Monday.. Acting City Manager Cindy Mester made the declaration, which activates the City Emergency Operations Plan and authorizes the provision of aid and assistance as prescribed by State law and City Code and the ordinances, resolutions and approved plans of the City, effective July 8 at 8 a.m.

In response to the flooding, the City is also waiving permit and solid waste bulk collection fees for next Wednesday, July 17. Items eligible for the waived fee include furniture, household appliances, rugs and other items to too large or heavy to fit into a trash container.

Residents must call 703-248-5160 (TTY 711), Option 1 to request special collection by noon on Tuesday, July 16. Bulk items left curbside will not be picked up unless a resident calls to schedule a special collection. This offer is only for current residential curbside customers.

Permits for flood-related rebuilding are still required, but the fee is waived. This includes electrical repair, gas appliance replacement, and more.

