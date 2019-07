(Photo: Courtesy Dan Lehman)

THE D.C. METRO AREA was greeted with a monsoon on Monday to kick off the post-holiday work week, and the City of Falls Church was no exception. The Oak St. school bridge that straddles Tripps Run at Howard E. Herman Park was swallowed up as the creek rose and carried debris with it.

(Photo: Courtesy Dan Lehman)

MEANWHILE, one brave commuter attempted to reach Seaton Lane by driving through the deep end, but unfortunately stalled out in the process.

