Creative Cauldron’s Cabaret Series Kicks Off Friday

The 2019 Summer Cabaret series kicks off this Friday, July 12 and runs until Sept. 14 at the Creative Cauldron (410 South Maple Avenue, Retail 116, Falls Church). Every summer weekend will feature a cabaret or concert by some of the best talent the Washington, D.C. area has to offer. Interested attendees can grab a table for two or a table for four to witness musical standards from the Broadway, Tin Pan Alley, Folk Jazz, pop and classical canon in the Creative Cauldron’s up close and personal cabaret space.



Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.



Ticket prices are as follows — ​general admission $22; seniors and military $20; students $18; tables for two with wine $60 and tables for four with wine $120.



For tickets, visit creativecauldron.org or call 703-436-9948.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments