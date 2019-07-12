Crime Report: Stolen Car, Property Damage & Theft at the Tanning Salon

A car was stolen from Ellison St. last Tuesday, a man damaged a glass door at Falls Green Apartments and a Palm Beach Tan customer had a valuable stolen from them, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report released this week.

In other crime, there was a hit and run in the Giant parking lot, two people were cited for marijuana possession during traffic stops and a Arlington man was arrested for a DUI on W. Broad St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: July 1 – 7, 2019

Destruction of Property, 503 Roosevelt Blvd (Falls Green Apts), July 1, 11:30 PM, a glass entrance door was damaged by unknown suspect described as an Asian male, approximately 30 YOA, wearing a short sleeve shirt and shorts.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 900 blk Ellison St, between 1 PM, July 2 and 5:10 AM, July 3, unknown suspect(s) stole an unsecured brown Honda Civic. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Vehicle, 600 blk Langston Ln, between 5:30 PM, July 2 and 5 AM, July 3, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unsecured vehicle.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd #16 (Café le Mirage), July 4, 12:44 AM, a male, 32, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Driving Under the Influence, 200 blk E Broad St, July 5, 12:59 AM, a male, 36, of Arlington, VA was arrested for Driving under the Influence 2nd Offense.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 1100 blk W Broad St, July 6, 1:31 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 26, of Centreville, VA, was arrested for Possession of THC Oil and issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Larceny from Building, 352 W Broad St (Palm Beach Tan), July 6, 6:10 PM, unknown suspect(s), took an item of value inadvertently left behind by a customer. Investigation continues.

Driving Under the Influence, 800 blk W Broad St, July 7, 2:39 AM, a male, 37, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving Under The Influence and Refusal.

Hit and Run, 1230 W Broad St (Giant parking lot), July 7, between 9:40 and 10:10 AM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Smoking Violations, 6795 Wilson Blvd #2, July 7, 4:17 PM, a male, 37, of Vienna, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 800 blk W Broad St, July 7, 11:17 PM, following a traffic stop, a male, 31, of Alexandria, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

