F.C. Arts Partners with Egyptian Artists for Exhibit

Artwork by Adham Badawy

Falls Church Arts (FCA) will be the first gallery to exhibit a unique collection of Egyptian contemporary art by artists from the Luxor, Alexandria and Cairo regions of Egypt, titled “A New Legacy – Contemporary Art of Egypt,” at Falls Church Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St., Falls Church) on July 13 at 7:30 p.m. These artworks were created over the last several weeks on papyrus especially for this exhibition, the first of its kind in the U.S. Most of these artists have never painted on papyrus before and enjoyed this ancient medium as evidenced by the artwork featured in this special exhibit.



Moushera Maaraba of the Divine Arts of Egypt Project and Barb Cram of Falls Church Arts, Inc. have collaborated since January to develop this project and the logistics, concept and final exhibition. It is the first international collaborative art project for Falls Church Arts and the first for Moushera Maaraba’s Divine Art of Egypt Project here in the US.



FCA is a nonprofit that functions to provide an exhibition space and a home for emerging artists, arts programming and studio arts classes for adults and youth. FCA is actively involved in the civic life of the community and was a leader in bringing arts programming to the public.



In the 16 years since its founding in 2003, FCA continues to grow physically and expand its programming. With the new Gallery and exhibit space at the Famille Café next door, FCA presents over 15 exhibitions per year (Gallery and Café and outside the gallery). FCA also draws attention to the work of many emerging artists.



Its pARTicipate Education Outreach Programs partner with other organized art groups in collaborations which feature many new local artists and attract visitors from all over the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments