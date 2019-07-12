F.C. Treasurer Wins State Accreditation

The City of Falls Church Treasurer’s office received its accreditation from the Treasurer’s Association of Virginia last month, reports City Treasurer Jody Acosta. She was presented the recognition at the association’s meeting in Arlington.

The Office Accreditation program is a professional certificate program that is overseen by the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia. Sixty-five treasurer’s offices received accreditation this year. It is estimated that combined, the accredited offices handled close to $13 billion dollars in Fiscal Year 2018.

“Those treasurers that choose to seek accreditation take an extra step to ensure they are good stewards of their locality’s funds,” said Treasurer Association President Evelyn Powers.

While it is not required for any treasurer’s office to be accredited, receiving accreditation acknowledges that the office meets the statewide best practices for performance in treasury management.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments