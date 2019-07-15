Fairfax Co. Schools Starts Donation Drive for Students

In an effort to ensure that every child in the school district is prepared for school, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has again joined forces with Collect for Kids, a consortium of not-for-profit, for-profit and government organizations promoting and coordinating school supply and backpack drives to benefit FCPS students. The drive will provide backpacks and school supplies for the 2019-20 school year to students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals. Roughly 56,000 FCPS students receive free and reduced-price meals and many need help acquiring school supplies and backpacks.



This year, there are two ways donors may support this effort:



• Monetary donations: Contributions can be made online through the generous support of the Foundation for FCPS and their support of Collect for Kids effort. Donations will be used to purchase school supply kits in bulk at special pricing.



• Backpack donations: New backpacks can be brought to a variety of locations in July and Aug., including two FCPS administration buildings, any Apple Federal Credit Union location in Fairfax County and to some not-for-profit partners, including Britepaths, Cornerstones, United Community and Western Fairfax Christian Ministries. Search under Get Involved on the Collect for Kids website for addresses and guidance on the types of backpacks needed.



So that students have the supplies necessary to succeed on the first day of school, the majority of the Collect for Kids activities occur between July 9 – Aug. 16. Monetary donations are accepted year round, and backpacks are accepted through August.



For more information, visit the Collect for Kids website or contact Kathy Ryan at 571-423-1206 or krryan@fcps.edu.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments