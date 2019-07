(Photo: Courtesy McLean Community Center)

The Friends of the McLean Community Center (FMCC) awarded its 2019 “Friend in Deed” Award to McLean Community Center Executive Director George Sachs (right). Sachs is the 28th person to receive the award “with gratitude for outstanding leadership and support of the McLean Community Center.” FMCC President W. Glenn Yarborough, Jr. presented the award to Sachs back in June.

