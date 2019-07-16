McLean’s Alden Theatre Awards Arts Scholarships

The Alden in McLean has awarded scholarships to 11 local high school students through the 2019 James C. Macdonald Performing Arts Scholarship Competition.



The competition began with a preliminary audition in February and culminated with final competitions on stage at The Alden on March 27 and May 15.



The James C. Macdonald Performing Arts Scholarship Competition encourages artistic achievement and promotes study in the arts by high school students who reside or attend school in the McLean district (Small Tax District 1A, Dranesville). Scholarship prizes of $1,200 are awarded to students placing first in each of four categories: Dance, Instrumental Music, Theatre and Vocal Music. Second-place winners are awarded $800 and third-place winners win $400.



This year’s winners are:



Dance — First Place: Isabela Swigart – McLean High School and Second Place – Lindsay Muangman, Langley High School



Instrumental Music — First Place: Simon Jian Mostaghim – The Potomac School; Second Place – Ethan Hsiao, BASIS Independent McLean and Third Place: Alyssa Kim – Langley High School



Theater — First Place: Hannah Cadenazzi – Langley High School; Second Place: Ruby Larimer – McLean High School and Third Place: Kristen Waagner – McLean High School



Vocal Music — First Place: Cynthia Hu – Langley High School; Second Place: Tracy Waagner – McLean High School and Third Place: Nicolle Hendzel – Langley High School

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments