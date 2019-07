CONAN HAS MANY NAMES — Conan O. Barna, Conan Ovechkin Barna, or most notoriously, Conan the Destroyer. The Barna family’s pup is a mix of mini pinscher and terrier with a little dollop of chihuahua, and will be celebrating his 10th birthday later this year. He was born in California, and loves going to the beach, barking at squirrels, snarfing bacon and fishing with his two brothers, Ethan & Chase.

