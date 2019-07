(Photo: Courtesy Shaun Van Steyn)

IT WAS MORE THAN A FULL HOUSE attending the opening reception of “A New Legacy – Contemporary Art of Egypt.” This is a milestone for Falls Church Arts as the exhibit shared with Egypt is the first International Art Collaboration of its kind with a foreign country. Both the FCA gallery space and the Famille Cafe next door were at times overflowing, with members of the U.S. State Department and the Egyptian Embassy making an appearance.

