Questionnaires for Jury Duty Will Be Sent in Early August

Falls Church City residents may soon receive juror questionnaires from the Arlington Circuit Court as the court begins its annual jury duty qualification process.

The Arlington court, which includes the City of F.C., will send out the juror questionnaires in early August to randomly selected residents of Arlington and F.C. The questionnaires will determine if residents qualify for jury duty beginning Jan. 1, 2020 and ending Dec. 31, 2020.

Residents receiving a questionnaire are asked to read the document carefully and use the enclosed candidate ID number to complete the questionnaire online at ejuror.arlington.va.us or mail in the completed form as instructed.

Residents are required to complete and return the questionnaire within 10 days of receipt. Failure to do so may result in a court summons.

