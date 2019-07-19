Bailey’s X-Roads Shelter Requesting Donations

With so many people moving from shelter to housing, the Bailey’s Crossroads Community Shelter is running low on some important items for “Welcome Home” baskets. Each guest that moves out receives their own toiletry kits — the shelter is currently low on full-size toiletries like body wash, shampoo and conditioner. The shelter is also lacking a sufficient number of bed sheets to accompany the gift baskets. Interested residents are encouraged to donate if they can.



Many shelter guests have also been getting jobs in restaurants and need clothes for work that include: long-sleeve black shirts with collars and plain black pants. Contact us if you have any or would like to help.



Interested donors can also visit the shelter’s Amazon Wish List for frequently requested items.



The shelter often has special requests for donated items for guests at the shelter. For more information about the shelter’s current donation needs, contact Leo Patrician at lpatrician@newhopehousing.org or call 703-820-7621 ext. 218.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments