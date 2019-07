(Photo: News-Press)

HOST CATERERS at next week’s Falls Church News-Press Annual Summer Social are the legendary restaurateur team of Faye (right) and Anthony Yianniarakis of Anthony’s Restaurant. The event will be at the News-Press office, 200 Little Falls St., Suite 508, Falls Church on Thursday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m.

