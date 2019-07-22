Local Graduates & Dean’s List Honorees

The following students either graduated or earned a spot on their respective universities Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester.
The graduates are:
Grinnell College — Jonathan Gilmour, from Falls Church, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science.
University of Virginia — Michaela Culhane, from Falls Church, graduated from UVA and also received a spot on the Dean’s List for her final semester.
Dean’s List recipients are:
Florida Institute of Technology — Samuel Naeher, from Falls Church.
Grinnell College — Timothy Gilmour, from Falls Church.
University of Lynchburg — Victoria Friend, from Falls Church.
University of Maine — Seentia Islam, from Falls Church, and Maddy Dorr, from McLean.