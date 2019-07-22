Local Graduates & Dean’s List Honorees

The following students either graduated or earned a spot on their respective universities Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester.



The graduates are:



Grinnell College — Jonathan Gilmour, from Falls Church, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science.



University of Virginia — Michaela Culhane, from Falls Church, graduated from UVA and also received a spot on the Dean’s List for her final semester.



Dean’s List recipients are:



Florida Institute of Technology — Samuel Naeher, from Falls Church.



Grinnell College — Timothy Gilmour, from Falls Church.



University of Lynchburg — Victoria Friend, from Falls Church.



University of Maine — Seentia Islam, from Falls Church, and Maddy Dorr, from McLean.

