Local Graduates & Dean’s List Honorees

by FCNP.com

The following students either graduated or earned a spot on their respective universities Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester.

The graduates are:

Grinnell College — Jonathan Gilmour, from Falls Church, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science.

University of Virginia — Michaela Culhane, from Falls Church, graduated from UVA and also received a spot on the Dean’s List for her final semester.

Dean’s List recipients are:

Florida Institute of Technology — Samuel Naeher, from Falls Church.

Grinnell College — Timothy Gilmour, from Falls Church.

University of Lynchburg — Victoria Friend, from Falls Church.

University of Maine — Seentia Islam, from Falls Church, and Maddy Dorr, from McLean.

