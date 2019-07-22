Locker Room Sports Bar Closes in Falls Church

(Photo: The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill/Facebook)

The same day longtime Falls Church brew pub Mad Fox shuttered after nine years in business, another Little City restaurant closed its doors for the last time this Sunday.

The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill, known for its fundraising events benefiting local nonprofit organizations and their Old Bay chicken wings, has closed after four and a half years in business. The establishment experienced financial challenges and shuttered its doors yesterday afternoon.

The Locker Room, which was located in The Brodway at 502 W. Broad Street in space formerly occupied by Amasia Bistro and Hoang’s Grill & Sushi Bar, is the third restaurant to go out of business in that location.

