Construction Site Accident Leaves Juvenile Dead

A juvenile died from injuries sustained while working on a construction site.

Fairfax County police and rescue personnel responded to a call around 3:15 p.m. on July 23 about a man and a juvenile who were trapped in a ditch that collapsed on a residential construction site near the 1800 block of Solitaire Lane in McLean.

Police report that the two were extracted from the ditch and taken to a nearby hospital. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the hospital; however, the man sustained injuries that are not considered life threatening.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to confirm cause of death.

Anyone who might have witnessed this accident is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

