New Chair, Vice Chair Elected to Fairfax School Board

The Fairfax County School Board has elected Karen Corbett Sanders (Mount Vernon District) as chair and Tamara Derenak Kaufax (Lee District) as vice chair for a one-year term.



The chair and vice chair assumed office at the July 11 School Board meeting; they are elected by School Board members during the Board’s annual organizational meeting.



Born and raised in Fairfax County, Corbett Sanders is a retired international business executive, a community advocate for healthcare and education issues, past PTA president, and Odyssey of the Mind coach. Corbett Sanders has served on the School Board since 2016. During the 2017-18 school year, she served as vice chair of the Board, and during the 2018-19 school year, she served as Board chair.



Derenak Kaufax is a long-time advocate for children’s causes and education issues with 20 years of experience as a marketing professional and small business owner. Her Board service began in January 2012. She served as Board vice chairman in 2013 and Board chairman in 2014. Kaufax currently serves as the Budget chairman, previously serving in this role in 2016 immediately following a term as vice chairman. She has also served as chairman for the Governance Committee in 2017, and the Public Engagement Committee in 2012.

