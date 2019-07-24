Arlingtonian Maria Antonia Diggs Castro Dies at 86

Maria Antonia Diggs Castro passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the age of 86 in her home in the Courthouse neighborhood of Arlington.



Born August 17, 1932 in El Salvador, Maria immigrated to the United States in 1969 to seek a better life for her family in San Miguel, El Salvador. A naturalized United States citizen, Maria resided in the Washington, D.C. area for 50 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking at home, taking walks around her neighborhood and chatting with her neighbors on the bench in front of her home. She was loved by many and worked at George Washington University’s food services until her retirement.



Maria is survived by her five children, Zoila Esperanza Castro, Raul Rivas and wife, Reina Rivas, Oscar Armando Rivas and wife Edith Rivas, Roberto Antonio Castro and wife, Silvia Castro and Sandra Elizabeth Rodriguez (nee Carrion Castro). Known as Mama Toña to her grandchildren, Maria will be fondly remembered by her twelve grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Maria was predeceased by her former husband, Raul Rivas Carrion, and her sister, Juanita Castro. She will also be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends.



A viewing and prayer service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 4 – 8 p.m., at Advent Funeral Home in Falls Church, Virginia (7211 Lee Highway, Falls Church).



A funeral mass will be celebrated in memory of Maria on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10 a.m., at The Cathedral of Saint Thomas More in Arlington (3901 Cathedral Lane, Arlington). Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park in Annandale (8420 Little River Turnpike, Annandale).

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments