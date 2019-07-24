No. VA Senior Olympics Opens for Registration

Registration for the 2019 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics (NVSO) is heading into its final stretch at nvso.us. The games run Saturday, Sept. 14 – Sept. 28. All registrations must be completed by Aug. 31. Paper registrations, available at most local recreation and senior centers, must be postmarked by Aug. 24.



The NVSO includes more than 60 events that exercise the mind as well as the body. To qualify competitors must be at least 50 years old by Dec. 31, 2019.



The NVSO began in 1982 with about 80 competitors. In 2018, more than 800 Northern Virginians took part. The games will be hosted at more than 25 venues. Several events take place in the Falls Church Area including the NVSO field events at Falls Church High School and beach ball wallyball at Providence RECenter.



New this year is a flat registration fee of $15 that allows participants to compete in as many events as they choose with the exception of bowling, cycling, golf and orienteering which do have additional charges. There will be no day-of registration.



In addition to offering traditional Olympic-style events such as running, walking, discus and swimming, the NVSO also has games that exercise the mind, including bridge, a spelling bee and one of this year’s new competitions, jigsaw puzzle. The new event this year for those more active is line dancing.



NVSO partner RSVP-Northern Virginia, the region’s largest volunteer group for those 55 or better, recruits more than 100 volunteers to support the games each year. Those interested in volunteering should call 703-403-5360 or register online at rsvpnova.org.



A list of events, rules and venues can be found at nvso.us. The NVSO is a joint project of the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church and the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun and Prince William.

