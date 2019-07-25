Galleria Florist Giving Away Free Seed Bombs

Galleria Florist, which was recently highlighted on WAMU, has free seed bombs available, while supplies last. According to Galleria’s Facebook posting, seed bombs date back to ancient Egypt when they were used to boost new growth at farms affected by the Nile’s annual spring flood. They were then reintroduced in 1938 by Japanese microbiologist Fukuoka who called them Earth Dumplings and used them in his annual gardening.

The seed bombs were made popular in the 1970’s when guerrilla gardening filled empty logs in inner cities. Galleria Florist is located at 7187 Lee Highway in Falls Church.

