The Falls Church Festival will take place rain or shine on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on City Hall grounds. The event, previously called Taste of Falls Church at the Fall Festival, will feature crafters, civic groups, restaurants and a limited number of merchants.

Businesses interested in participating are to complete the application form available at www.fallschurchva.gov/638/Falls-Church-Festival.

