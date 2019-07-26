McLean Local Wins Prestigious Rotarian Award

Every year, each Rotary Club is asked to recognize a non-Rotarian individual from its local district who exemplifies the Rotary Club’s motto, “Service Above Self.” Although not a Rotarian, this individual will have contributed significantly to improving the quality of life in their community, whether state, country or world.



The Rotary Club of McLean nominated eventual winner Terri Markwart for District 7610’s prestigious 2018-2019 Rotary Citizen of the Year Award.



Highlighted below are some of Markwart’s most notable accomplishments in the McLean community:



Served as president, vice president and executive board member for the Langley High School Parent-Teacher-Student Association from May 2013 – Aug. 2016; current Governing Board member (elected position) for McLean Community Center (MCC) since May 2018; Sunday School Teacher for 10 years, Vacation Bible School Leader for 5 years; multi-school liaison and volunteer for the Safe Community Coalition, which combats teen suicide, drug/alcohol use/abuse, stress, ethics and safe driving; hosted and supported over 100 Langley Young Life students in her home as a part of NoVA Young Life; Parent-Teacher Organization Executive Board for five years at Cooper Middle School; lead class parent for over 15 classes at Churchill Road Elementary School



Rotary Club of Mclean jointly sponsored Markwart as the 2019 McLean Citizen of the Year along with the McLean Chamber of Commerce. She was recognized at the District 7610’s Annual Awards and Installation Dinner on July 13, 2019, and later this fall she will be recognized at the McLean Chamber’s Suits and Sneakers Annual Event. Both events are open to the public.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments