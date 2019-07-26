New Free Food Program for Kids at Nationals Games

The Washington Nationals launched the Kids Eat Free program, a new initiative that will offer complimentary meals for children ages 12 and under beginning with the July 22 game against the Colorado Rockies and running through the Labor Day game vs. the New York Mets. The Nationals are the first Major League team to offer free meals to all young fans at every home game.



The complimentary meal packs will include a hot dog, a choice of chips or applesauce, and a 12 oz. bottled water or soda. They will be available at dedicated Kids Eat Free concession stands, located at Section 143 near the PenFed Kids Fun Zone and Section 304 on the Gallery Level.



In order to sign up for the Kids Eat Free program, children must be registered, free of charge, as a Jr. Nationals Kids Club member. Fans can register for the Jr. Nationals Kids Club and the Kids Eat Free program through the MLB Ballpark App or by visiting nationals.com/KidsEatFree.



Current Jr. Nationals Kids Club members are not automatically enrolled in Kids Eat Free, and will need to enroll separately for the Kids Eat Free program to be eligible to receive complimentary meals.



For FAQs and more information on Kids Eat Free, visit nationals.com/KidsEatFree.

