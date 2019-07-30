Professional Development Program Open for Applicants

Leadership Fairfax (8230 Old Courthouse Rd #100, Vienna) is accepting applications for their leadership development program for young professionals and new managers looking to increase their capacity to lead others. The Emerging Leaders Institute (ELI) is a 10-month program that begins Sept. 2019 and develops the leadership skills of individuals to positively impact the community. Classes meet once a month and participants work outside of class with a cohort to plan and implement community service projects for local nonprofits. The program builds participant knowledge of community topics, legislative processes, leadership assessments, working in teams and strategic communication across sectors. Applicants can apply at leadershipfairfax.org. Limited scholarships available for students with a demonstrable financial need. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until the class is full.



ELI develops specialized skills to enhance and improve project management, conflict resolution, public speaking, negotiations and communication abilities over the course of 10 classes. Participants in ELI also receive six hours of executive coaching from certified coaches to develop leadership competencies and establish future professional or personal goals. Students are organized into teams that collaborate with a local nonprofit to plan and implement a community service project over the course of the program. Prior teams have managed projects for Cornerstones, Good Shepherd Housing, OAR Nova, Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, HopeCam, Public Art Reston, and more.



Employers or individuals interested in applying or sending an employee through the program can find more information online or by calling 703-752-7555. Limited scholarships available based on need.

