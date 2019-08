(Photo: Courtesy Beth West)

LIBBY WEST, from Girl Scout Troop 1611, is working on her Gold Award project which involves raising awareness about the benefits of art therapy for dementia patients. Volunteers painted various local Falls Church business windows as part of the awareness campaign. She is also working with The Kensington Assisted Living and Memory Care here in Falls Church to create art therapy kits to be used by Kensington residents with dementia.

