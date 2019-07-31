Rt. 50 at 7 Corners Closed This Weekend

The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that the 7 Corners intersection, eastbound and westbound Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard) at the Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) interchange and eastbound Wilson Boulevard (Route 613) between the eastbound Route 50 service road and the westbound Route 50 service road will be closed starting 10 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 2 – 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5 to safely demolish the Wilson Boulevard bridge deck over Route 50 and install the new bridge deck.

Eastbound Route 50 traffic will be detoured via the eastbound Route 50 service road back to Route 50, and westbound Route 50 traffic will be detoured via the westbound service road back to Route 50. Eastbound Wilson Boulevard traffic will be detoured via Route 7, Patrick Henry Drive, Route 50 and the westbound Route 50 service road back to Wilson Boulevard. Drivers can expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes. The work is part of the Wilson Boulevard over Route 50 bridge rehabilitation project.

After this weekend’s closure, drivers can expect single-lane closures on Route 50 and the eastbound Wilson Boulevard bridge until late fall. The project is scheduled for completion this winter.

