Teddy Bear 5K & 1K Registration is Live

Registration is currently open for runners and walkers of all ages for the 7th Annual Teddy Bear 5K & 1K Walk/Run on Sunday, Sept. 29. The race that awards all participants a pint-size teddy bear when they cross the finish line this year starts at 9 a.m. for the 5K and 10 a.m. for the 1K. Also this year, both races take runners through shaded Pimmit Hills neighborhood, between Falls Church City and Tysons Corner.



To register to run, walk or volunteer for the event, go to tinyurl.com/2019TBear5K-1K.



Children under 12 must be accompanied by a registered adult in the 5K and under 8 in the 1K. The 5K also includes a stroller division. Prizes will be awarded to 5K runners, boys and girls in 6 age groups from ages 6 to 18, and males and females in 7 age groups for adults.



Proceeds from the event support Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center (7230 Idylwood Rd, Falls Church), a nonprofit preschool dedicated to giving young children from low- and moderate-income, working families the start they need to be ready for success in school and in life.



Several local individuals and businesses that are sponsoring the event this year including Battelle Corporation, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Lafayette Federal Credit Union, New Dominion Women’s Group, Optima Health, Senior Housing Analytics, Sislers Stone, TD Bank, VA Delegate Marcus Simon and United Healthcare. Sponsorships are available by calling 703-534-4907 before Aug. 30 to have logos printed on runner t-shirts.



Founded in 1969, Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center is celebrating its 51st year of providing an affordable, comprehensive, full-time early childhood education program designed to give all children, regardless of their family’s financial resources, a foundation on which to build the rest of their lives.



The program has openings this fall for children from families that qualify for a tuition subsidy. Call 703-534-4907 or go to fcmlcc.org.

